Raju petitions Madurai Corpn Commissioner to expedite development

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) with party councillors met the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation KJ Praveen Kumar on Tuesday and urged the need for expediting the ongoing development works in the city. Refuting the claims of KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, who pointed out that the government spent funds of Rs 716 crore towards development projects in Madurai, Raju said except for Kalaignar Memorial Library, nothing concrete has been done for the development of the district over the last two years. It was during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, various infrastructure developments including ‘Kalai Arangam’ at Tamukkam junction in Madurai were made under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’. Other projects under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ are yet to be completed.