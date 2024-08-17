Rajnath Singh to release Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin on August 18

CHENNAI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to release the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin on Sunday, August 18, to mark the birth centenary of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Singh would release the commemorative coin in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Duraimurugan at an event at Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Along with Singh, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan would also take part in the event.

Apart from union ministers, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, BJP state president K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan and other politicians is expected to witness the event on Sunday.

Also, Kollywood actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others would take part in the event.

Although, the state government has invited the former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to the event, his participation is yet to be confirmed, according to the sources.

State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chennai Mayor R Priya, other local body representatives, IAS and IPS officials and other notable personalities would also mark their presence.

The coin would be of Rs 100 denomination and would bear the portrait of the late leader and former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the centre of the coin on the reverse side.

The inscription "Birth Centenary of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi" would be in English as well as in the Devanagari script.

During his Chennai trip, Rajnath Singh also would visit the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina.

Notably, Singh is the first BJP leader, who would visit the Karunanidhi memorial since it was inaugurated last February.

On the same day, Singh will inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building at Chennai.

He will also inaugurate two additional key facilities, the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry.