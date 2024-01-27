Begin typing your search...

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict hospitalised at RGGGH

The hospital with breathlessness and swelling in the limbs. The cirrhosis has been identified to be non-alcoholic and attempts are being made to revive him.

27 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: Suthenthiraraja, one of the released convicts in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case is currently hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in a critical condition. The hospital authorities say that his health condition is unstable and was therefore, admitted to the intensive care unit. He is being treated for cryptogenic cirrhosis and a liver transplant has been suggested.

He was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness and swelling in the limbs. The cirrhosis has been identified to be non-alcoholic and attempts are being made to revive him.

Suthenthiraraja was given a death sentence, which was later reduced to life imprisonment.

