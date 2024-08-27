Rajinikanth's talk created cyclone in DMK: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stated that actor Rajinikanth’s comments have created a cyclone in the DMK.

“A change will come soon. Actor Rajinikanth’s comments have created a cyclone in the DMK,” she told reporters after having darshan at the Lord Venugopalswamy Temple in Gopalapuram here.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, Tamilisai said the senior Minister and DMK veteran Duraimurugan is in a pathetic state in the party, as there is no respect for the seniors.

“He is a tall leader. DMK’s hardworking senior, brother Duraimurugan is now working under CM Stalin and next will work under Udhayanidhi. This is why, the BJP says ‘No’ to succession politics. Udhayanidhi has told us not to take Duraimurugan’s speech seriously. So, can we take Rajinikanth’s speech seriously,” she questioned.

Responding to the question of Annamalai’s criticism against the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamilisai said the leaders of one party must respect the leaders of the other parties.

“The state president has the right to express his views and take decisions. But, the words should not be too harsh. We must respect other leaders. But, it is Karyakarta’s responsibility to accept the state president’s opinion,” she said, adding that the DMK should be removed from power in 2026.

Tamilisai also said the woman leaders in the BJP would get due recognition on time and urged the former MLA Vijayadharani to be confident and wait for the right time. It may be noted that earlier on Sunday, Vijayadharani expressed her agony on the stage in front of all leaders, including Annamalai. Vijayadharani quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, ahead of LS polls.