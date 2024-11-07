Rajinikanth’s brother Sathya Narayana Rao questions Vijay’s political prospects, says success unlikely in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As Tamil actor Vijay prepares to enter full-time politics with his newly founded party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Rajinikanth’s brother, Sathya Narayana Rao, has voiced his doubts about Vijay’s chances of success, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Vijay, who recently held the party’s first state conference in Vikravandi, plans to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He is reportedly wrapping up his last film before dedicating himself entirely to politics.

During a visit to the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Sathya Narayana Rao responded to reporters’ questions regarding Vijay’s political journey, stating, “Let him try, just as Kamal Haasan did. Everyone has the right to enter politics. But Vijay’s entry will bring no real benefits. He has little chance of achieving success in politics.”

Adding further, he remarked, “Vijay has a strong desire for politics, which is why he has entered the field. However, what he intends to achieve is unclear. We’ll have to wait and see his actions over time. But, in my opinion, it’s tough for him to succeed in Tamil Nadu.”

Sathya Narayana Rao’s comments have sparked discussion as Vijay’s transition to politics unfolds, with supporters and skeptics closely watching his next steps.