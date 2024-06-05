Rajinikanth wishes Modi on victory, prompts speculation with Delhi trip

CHENNAI: Superstar actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Narendra Modi for winning a third term in the parliamentary elections.

The actor also conveyed his wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their huge victories.

Following the Lok Sabha election results, actor Rajinikanth travelled to Delhi on Wednesday, prompting netizens to speculate whether his visit was to attend Narendra Modi's prime-ministerial oath-taking ceremony.

Modi is likely to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on June 8 as the NDA alliance scraped past the majority mark to win 292 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Modi as Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. If the NDA forms the government, Modi will be only the second PM who came to power for a third straight term after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as the leaders of the winning alliance unanimously passed a resolution today electing Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance.