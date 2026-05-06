Rajinikanth meets Stalin after poll setback

The meeting took place at Stalin’s residence in Alwarpet. According to sources, Rajinikanth conveyed his support to the DMK leader and said he would stand by him even during difficult times.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured only 59 seats in the recently concluded election, losing power after one term in office.

Meanwhile, leaders of alliance partners, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties, also met Stalin at Anna Arivalayam and expressed solidarity with the party leadership after the electoral setback.