Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Padayappa producer Thenappan

Following the success of the re-release, Rajinikanth had invited director K S Ravikumar, actress Ramya Krishnan and producer Thenappan to appreciate their contribution to the film.

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth honoured a fan from Madurai who runs a small eatery selling parottas at Rs 5 each for poor people. The actor met the fan and gifted him a gold chain, appreciating his efforts.

In February, Rajinikanth honoured sanitation worker Padma with a gold chain after she found an unattended pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments while on duty in T Nagar and handed it over to the police, helping return them to the rightful owner.