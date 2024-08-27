Rajinikanth-Duraimurugan issue: It's CM's views via Rajini's voice, says Munusamy

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Monday said Superstar Rajinikanth’s remarks on senior DMK Minister Duraimurugan was only a reflection of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s mind.

Addressing reporters, the AIADMK leader, by referring to the ‘old student’ remark said, as an actor, Rajinikanth may have said so to make some leaders in DMK happy during the late leader M Karunanidhi’s book release function.

“Perhaps, when he made such criticisms on Duraimurugan, Chief Minister Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appear to be enjoying his comments. It means Stalin has made Rajinikanth to speak out on his behalf,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai, the AIADMK leader said he had no locus standi to talk on former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“In the three years of Annamalai becoming BJP’s state president; he tends to do politics only in the media without meeting people. But, Palaniswami grew in rank from the level of a cadre. Even in the ensuing Assembly polls, the real contest will be only between AIADMK and DMK. The polls will be won by AIADMK and Palaniswami will become Chief Minister,” he said.

Taking a further dig, Munusamy said Annamalai had failed to understand that it’s the Dravidian parties ruling Tamil Nadu since 1967. “But he claims to eliminate the Dravidian parties. He does not have any locus standi to speak on Palaniswami,” he said.

Terming the fake NCC camp issue and sexual assault episode to have brought shame to Krishnagiri district, the AIADMK leader questioned the failure of the education department authorities to prevent such occurrence.