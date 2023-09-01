Rajini visits ancestral village in Krishnagiri dist

COIMBATORE: Actor Rajinikanth, who is touring down the memory lane, had on Thursday visited Nachikuppam village in Krishnagiri, where his parents lived.

On his visit to the village, the actor garlanded the statues of his parents Ramoji Rao Gaekwad and mother in a memorial built by him in an area spread over 2.40 acres of land.

Rajini was accompanied by his brother Sathyanarayana Rao and some close relatives residing in the village.

The actor, who returned from a pilgrimage to Bangalore, had visited the bus depot, where he worked as a conductor in his early days and the school, where he studied.

On Thursday, Rajini came by a car from Bangalore to Nachikuppam village and spent close to 20 minutes in the memorial. He then left for Chennai.

As the news of the superstar’s visit spread out, a large number of villagers turned up, but returned disappointed as Rajini had left by then.

Speaking to the media, Sathyanarayana Rao said it has been a long time desire for Rajini to visit the Nachikuppam village where his parents lived. “He will meet the fans, when he comes again to the village,” he said.