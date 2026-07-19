Rajesh Lakhani back in TN cadre; next Chief Secretary post in focus

Though Lakhani cited personal reasons for his return, the move assumes significance as the incumbent Chief Secretary, M Sai Kumar, is due to retire on February 28, 2027. Lakhani, one of the senior-most IAS officers in the Tamil Nadu cadre, is likely to be among the frontrunners for appointment as the next Chief Secretary.

Lakhani had gone on central deputation last year and was appointed as Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Department of School Education and Literacy.

After completing nearly a year in the post, he opted to return to the State. Speaking to DT Next, Lakhani said he had sought repatriation due to personal reasons.

He began his administrative career as Assistant Collector in Dharmapuri in 1992. He later served as District Collector of Kanniyakumari (2003-04) and Theni (2005-06).

During his career, he held several key positions, including Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Secretary of SIPCOT and Secretary of the Tourism Department. He also served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer from 2016 to 2018.