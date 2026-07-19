Rajesh Lakhani back in TN cadre; next Chief Secretary post in focus

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Lakhani has been repatriated to his parent cadre, Tamil Nadu, from Central deputation after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his request for premature repatriation.
Though Lakhani cited personal reasons for his return, the move assumes significance as the incumbent Chief Secretary, M Sai Kumar, is due to retire on February 28, 2027. Lakhani, one of the senior-most IAS officers in the Tamil Nadu cadre, is likely to be among the frontrunners for appointment as the next Chief Secretary.
Lakhani had gone on central deputation last year and was appointed as Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Department of School Education and Literacy.
After completing nearly a year in the post, he opted to return to the State. Speaking to DT Next, Lakhani said he had sought repatriation due to personal reasons.
He began his administrative career as Assistant Collector in Dharmapuri in 1992. He later served as District Collector of Kanniyakumari (2003-04) and Theni (2005-06).
During his career, he held several key positions, including Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Secretary of SIPCOT and Secretary of the Tourism Department. He also served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer from 2016 to 2018.
He subsequently served as Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.
After completing more than 33 years of service in Tamil Nadu, Lakhani proceeded on Central deputation. With the ACC approving his premature repatriation, he is set to return to the State cadre. He will continue his service until May 31, 2029, when he reaches superannuation.