Rajesh Das asked take compulsory retirement

CHENNAI: As part of the departmental action against suspended DGP Rajesh Das, the home department has asked him to take compulsory retirement from service. It may be recalled that Villupuram chief judicial magistrate convicted Rajesh Das in a sexual harassment case involving a woman SP. He was to retire from service by December end this year.



Rajesh Das was charged by the woman SP sexually harassing her in early 2021, when he was Special Director General of Police (Law and Order).

In the year 2021, when the complaint was lodged, initially, Rajesh Das was put on 'compulsory wait' by the Tamil Nadu government, before he was placed under suspension and the case of woman harassment was investigated by CBCID.

The court found Rajesh Das guilty of offence under IPC section 354 A (2) (demand or request for sexual favour), IPC 341 (wrongful restraint) and section 4 of TN prohibition of women harassment act. The prosecution however failed to prove criminal intimidation charges against Rajesh Das, who is set to retire in December this year.