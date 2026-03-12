Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes additional charge as Tamil Nadu Governor

CHENNAI: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday took oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, assuming charge in addition to his existing responsibilities as the Governor of Kerala.
The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari at a brief ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here.
Arlekar took the oath in the name of the God, pledging to faithfully discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu and uphold the Constitution and the law.
Chief Minister M K Stalin attended the ceremony along with Union Minister L Murugan, several judges of the Madras High Court, State Ministers, senior government officials, and MPs. Leaders from various political parties were also present.
Arlekar later exchanged greetings with the Chief Minister, judges and other dignitaries present at the event.
According to Lok Bhavan officials, the arrangement is an interim measure until further orders from the Union government regarding the gubernatorial post in Tamil Nadu.