Rajasthan college student drowns in Cauvery

Ajay (19), son of Baburam from Rajasthan, pursuing a degree in a private college in Tiruchy, along with a few of his friends, took a bath in the Cauvery near Mukkombu. While they were taking a bath, Ajay accidentally went into the deeper area and drowned.

Despite his friends raising the alarm, he could not be rescued. Based on a complaint by Mahendra Kumar, a relative of Ajay, the Jeeyapuram police registered a case and the fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body.