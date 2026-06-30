Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan college student drowns in Cauvery

Ajay (19), son of Baburam from Rajasthan, pursuing a degree in a private college in Tiruchy, along with a few of his friends, took a bath in the Cauvery near Mukkombu
Image of drowning used for representative purpose
Image of drowning used for representative purpose
Updated on

TIRUCHY: A college student from Rajasthan drowned in the Cauvery at Mukkombu in Tiruchy on Sunday.

Ajay (19), son of Baburam from Rajasthan, pursuing a degree in a private college in Tiruchy, along with a few of his friends, took a bath in the Cauvery near Mukkombu. While they were taking a bath, Ajay accidentally went into the deeper area and drowned.

Despite his friends raising the alarm, he could not be rescued. Based on a complaint by Mahendra Kumar, a relative of Ajay, the Jeeyapuram police registered a case and the fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body.

college student
Cauvery
Drowned
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