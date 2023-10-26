Begin typing your search...

Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack: Vinod booked under 5 sections

Tension prevailed outside Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's residence on Wednesday after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail outside the Raj Bhavan gate along Sardar Patel Road

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Oct 2023 8:29 AM GMT
CHENNAI: A day after the hurling of Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy, five sections have been slapped against the alleged perpetrator 'Karukka' Vinod in the FIR.

Tension prevailed outside Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's residence on Wednesday after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail outside the Raj Bhavan gate along Sardar Patel Road, creating a flutter among security personnel.

Police sources said Vinod hurled slogans against Governor for not signing the NEET ban bill.

The report stated that Vinod is accused of causing damage to a government office and obstructing the work of government employees.

Shortly after the blast, Vinod was arrested and sent for a 15-day judicial custody. The police seized two more petrol bombs from him.

Inputs from Bureau

petrol bombpetrol bomb attackRaj Bhavan petrol bomb attackMolotov cocktailKarukka VinodGovernor R N RaviNEET ban billjudicial custodyTamil Nadu
Online Desk

