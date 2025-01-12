Raj Bhavan lambasts CM Stalin over National Anthem, Constitutional duties

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday sarcastically "thanked" Chief Minister MK Stalin for his remarks that appeared to diminish the importance of respecting the National Anthem and adhering to constitutional duties.

Stalin had reportedly asserted that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and fulfilling fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution was "absurd" and "childish.".

Raj Bhavan's statement condemned his stance, saying it betrayed a disturbing disregard for national symbols and the Constitution.

"Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good," the statement read.

Raj Bhavan emphasised that the Constitution is the supreme faith for all Indians and that any attempt to undermine its authority or show disrespect to national symbols would not be tolerated.

"Bharat is the supreme mother, and the Constitution is the supreme faith for her children. They will not tolerate such brazen insults, and it is incumbent upon all public servants to uphold the dignity of the nation and its institutions," the statement added.