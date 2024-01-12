Begin typing your search...

Raj Bhavan announces the winners of Governor's awards: check here

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jan 2024 3:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-12 15:10:14.0  )
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan


CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Friday announced the winners of the 'Governor's Awards-2023' under the categories of social service and environment protection.

"Under the 'social service' category (institution), Rural Development Organisation of The Nilgiris district will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and a citation.

Under the 'social service' category (individual), the awardees are, G Madan Mohan of Tiruvannamalai, M Kubendiran of Chennai and N Ranjith Kumar of Theni district.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs each and a citation, " said a release from Raj Bhavan.

"Under the 'environment protection' category (institution), Green Peace Lover-voluntary environment protection group of Madurai district will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and a citation.

Under the individuals category, the awardees are G Damodharan of Dharmapuri, C Muthukrishnan of Tirunelveli and V Thalaimalai of Virudhunagar district. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs and a citation, " it added.

The awardees will receive their awards from the Governor RN Ravi during 'At Home' reception on Republic day at Raj Bhavan.

Tamil NaduRaj BhavanGovernor's Awards-2023social serviceenvironment protectionRural Development OrganisationThe Nilgiris districtTiruvannamalaiTheni district
DTNEXT Bureau

