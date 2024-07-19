Raise the storm warning cage in Tamil Nadu: IMD

CHENNAI: The deep depression that was formed over the Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a low-pressure area. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression is expected to cross the sea on Saturday morning in the Puri district of Odisha.

Due to this, Tamil Nadu has been advised to raise the storm warning cage.

IMD has advised to mount the storm warning cage number 1, which indicates the condition for the formation of a cyclone in the nine parts of the state, which include: Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Karaikkal, Pamban, and Thoothukudi.