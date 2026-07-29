Raise people's issues in House: Udhayanidhi to MLAs

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi on Tuesday urged DMK MLAs to actively raise key public issues and constituency-specific grievances during the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly.
The direction was given during a virtual meeting of the party's legislators, attended by 56 of the 59 DMK MLAs. Party whip EV Velu welcomed the members before Udhayanidhi addressed the legislators.
According to party sources, the Leader of the Opposition instructed MLAs to focus on issues affecting their respective constituencies as well as matters of State-wide importance during the Assembly proceedings. He also advised members to move special mentions and adjournment motions on pressing public issues to ensure they receive the government's attention.
The meeting, which lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes, also discussed the party's strategy for the Budget Session and the role of legislators in effectively highlighting public concerns on the floor of the House.
The TVK-led government is scheduled to present its maiden State Budget in the Assembly on August 5, followed by the Agriculture Budget on August 6.