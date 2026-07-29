Raise people's issues in House: Udhayanidhi to MLAs

The direction was given during a virtual meeting of the party's legislators, attended by 56 of the 59 DMK MLAs. Party whip EV Velu welcomed the members before Udhayanidhi addressed the legislators.

According to party sources, the Leader of the Opposition instructed MLAs to focus on issues affecting their respective constituencies as well as matters of State-wide importance during the Assembly proceedings. He also advised members to move special mentions and adjournment motions on pressing public issues to ensure they receive the government's attention.