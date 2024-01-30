Raise kids with good qualities, discipline, School Edu Minister appeals to parents

MADURAI: Inaugurating the first leg of regional conference titled ‘Petrorgalai Kondaaduvom’ under a theme –‘Parents are the first teachers-Teachers are the second parents’ organised by the School Education Department, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, it is the bounden duty of all parents to raise their school-going children with good discipline. He appealed to parents to assert control over their children’s behavior.

The regional conference is being held in association with Tamil Nadu Parent Teachers Association in Madurai on Monday.

The Minister said the duty of parents is not confined to getting education for their children, but also to teach them values and discipline.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said nowadays a few students remained absent from attending classes and are seen wasting their time on cell phones in their houses, but teachers, who wanted to bring them back, are on the receiving end of scorn from parents. Therefore, parents need not blame teachers unnecessarily when their children score low marks and monitor the behavior of their children too.

Unlike the previous regime, when only four or five students pursued higher education in leading institutions such as IIT, NIFT and National Law College in a year, now 274 students have got opportunities in a year in Tamil Nadu to study courses of their choice in such lead institutions. It has been seen as an enormous achievement in this Dravidian model of governance, the Minister added.

Recalling significant contributions of former CM K Kamaraj, Mahesh said during his tenure, Kamaraj, a visionary education leader, organised 150 educational conferences and education based infrastructure developments were established at a cost of Rs 6.74 crore.

During the programme, Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, who donated 1.52 acres of her land for education in Madurai and other donors were honoured, sources said. P Moorthy, Commercial Taxes Minister and others were present. Parents and teachers of schools from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts attended the regional meeting.