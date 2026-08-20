Raise Cauvery issue at Shah meet, urges Premallatha

She said CM Vijay must secure the state’s rightful share for tail-end farmers facing crop distress.

“We have only been receiving surplus water from the Cauvery until now. Only when that rightful share of water arrives and flows to the tail-end areas will farmers benefit today. Considering all this, our chief minister must urge this with (Karnataka CM) DK Shivakumar and our Home Minister Amit Shah to secure our rightful water share in the Cauvery,” Premallatha added. She further demanded that the state leadership take up the matter regarding the recent killing of three Tamil youths in Karnataka forests.