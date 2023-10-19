Rains trigger mud slips in Nilgiris, NMR train suspended

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains triggered mud slips in multiple locations in Coonoor and Kotagiri in the Nilgiris on Wednesday. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) service has been suspended as the boulders blocked the track between Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations.

A huge tree was uprooted in the intermittent rains on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road leading to traffic snarls in the area for over three hours. The police team, fire and rescue personnel, and the highways department with the help of villagers removed the tree. The traffic resumed after 7 am in the morning on the road.

A portion of mud slipped on the Kunjappanai check post building, however, it did not cause any damage. Heavy rains led to mud slips in a total of seven places across Coonoor and Kotagiri areas.

Meanwhile, tourists were disappointed as the NMR train services were cancelled due to mud slips and fall of boulders on the track between Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations.

The train, which chugged off from Mettupalayam to Ooty with 180 passengers in the morning, was stopped near Kallar due to the block.

After waiting, the train returned to Mettupalayam, while 53 passengers were sent by bus to Coonoor and others cancelled their tickets. Railway staff rushed to the spot and were involved in removing the obstruction.

As restoration work is yet to be completed the NMR train service remained cancelled for the day.