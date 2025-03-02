Rains to reduce in south Tamil Nadu, Chennai to remain humid on Mar 2

CHENNAI: Rains in southern Tamil Nadu are expected to gradually decrease from today (March 2), according to weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the Chennai Rains social media handle.

According to his recent post, showers will decrease as the cyclonic circulation slowly moves west over the Comorin Sea towards the Arabian Sea.

However, isolated places in the Ghat areas will likely experience heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The report further added that from March 3 (Monday), rainfall will further decrease in the Ghats of Kerala, while isolated thunderstorms may occur in South Karnataka.

In Chennai, humid daytime conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.