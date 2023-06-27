Rains push veg prices up; tomato ‘red hot’ at Rs 100/kg

SJ Michael Collins

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: The heavy rains in TN and neighbouring states in the last few days have left an impact on vegetable prices, with tomato prices skyrocketing to Rs 100/kg on Monday. While the wholesale tomato prices have surged up to Rs 80-90 per kg, retail shops are selling the red hot commodity for Rs 100 per kg.



“There has been a fall in supply due to soaring temperatures in the State as well as in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, it did not affect the supply, and the prices were stable. But the recent intense rain damaged the crops, resulting in supply shortages,” said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants’ Association.



The retail shops in the city sell tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg. However, it has impacted their sales and led to wastage after the tomatoes soared by Rs 70 per kg. S Thyagarajan, a retail vendor at Purasawakkam, said, “Usually, people purchase one kg of tomatoes, whereas now they purchase only less quantity.”



The change in weather has impacted the supply of other vegetables also, with prices surging by 30% in Chennai. Traders said the third crop is likely to begin in July, and there would be adequate supply. However, tomato prices are expected to decrease within 10 days.



Currently, beans are sold for Rs 80 per kg, broad beans Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg, brinjal Rs 50 per kg, drumstick Rs 60 per kg, carrot Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg, beetroot Rs 30 per kg, onion and potatoes Rs 15-20/kg.



In Tiruchy, the tomato was sold at Rs 5-10 two months ago, and the price was hovering around Rs 45 a week ago. But on Monday, it shot up to Rs 80-90 at Gandhi Market while the retail price went up to Rs 100. Similarly, shallots price also rose to Rs 100 on Monday from Rs 60 last week, while onion that was sold at Rs 20-25 doubled to Rs 40-50. The country vegetables like brinjal and drumsticks were sold at Rs 60 and Rs 80, respectively, against Rs 30 and 50 last week, while the English vegetables, beans and carrots were sold at Rs 120 and 80, respectively, against Rs 80 and 50 last week.



MK Kamalakannan, president of Gandhi Market Traders Welfare Association, Tiruchy predicted that prices would remain the same at least for a month.

