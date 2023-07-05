Rains likely in 25 dists of TN for next 3 hours: Met

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the next three hours in 25 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

Accordingly Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Trichy and Thanjavur districts might receive light to moderate rains.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, a gyre zonal upper circulation prevails over the central West Bengal Sea and adjoining northern Andhra Pradesh coastal areas.

The Meteorological Department further warned that a change in the speed of the western wind could cause light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning in several districts of Puducherry in Tamil Nadu from July 5 to July 8.