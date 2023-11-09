Rains lash Erode for 2nd day

COIMBATORE: Continuous rains led to inundation of more than 50 houses in Thalaikombupudur in Erode.

Residents took shelter on roads at night due to stagnation of knee deep water in their houses. Officials of the revenue department said usually the rain water would drain away through farm land. However, as the land owner had raised a wall, the rain water couldn’t drain out and flooded several residential areas in the vicinity. Further, hundreds of acres of farm land in Nambiyur and its surrounding areas came under sheets of water raising fears of crops decaying.

Farmers claimed that plantains, paddy, sugarcane and maize raised in over 50 acres in areas like Pudhuthottam, Palanigoundanpudur, Kurumandurmedu and Vengamettupudur are likely to rot due to water stagnation, while paddy in 25 acre

The aggrieved farmers urged district administration authorities to provide draining facilities to prevent rains gathered in over 300 acres of farm lands from flowing into Vengamedupudur area.