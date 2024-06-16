Rains in Tamil Nadu likely to continue until June 22: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a weather advisory indicating that various parts of Tamil Nadu were likely to experience rain until June 22. In Chennai, there is a chance of light showers accompanied by thunder and lightning during the evening and night today (June 16). For the next 48 hours, the sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, it added.

The maximum temperature in Chennai today is expected to hover around 37° to 38°C while the minimum temperature will likely be around 27° to 28°C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to rise in the next five days, with an increase of 2-3 degree Celsius above normal, the RMC said.

Additionally, from June 16 to 20, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Gulf of Mannar and adjacent southern coastal areas, will face cyclonic winds blowing at a speed of 35 to 45 km/hr, occasionally reaching 55 km/hr.

Southern and central Bay of Bengal areas will experience similar wind speeds on June 16. On June 17, these conditions are expected to extend to the Andhra Pradesh coast as well.

The central area of the Arabian Sea from June 16 to 18 will face cyclonic winds at a speed of 35 to 45 km/hr, occasionally reaching 55 km/hr. On June 19, these conditions will affect both the central and southeastern parts of the Arabian Sea, the RMC stated.

The centre urged fishermen to stay away from these regions due to rough weather conditions.