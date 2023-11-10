Rains batter Coimbatore, Nilgiris; farmer washed away in Andipatti

COIMBATOR/MADURAI: Heavy rains pounded Coimbatore all through night resulting in overflowing lakes, flooding in residential areas and breach of roads on Thursday. More than 150 people from Vellakinar near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore were evacuated to a temporary shelter after over 50 houses got flooded in overnight rains. Vehicle movement was also stopped due to inundated roads.

In a rain related fatality, Palanisamy, 65, a daily wager died after a portion of wall from a shop under renovation collapsed on him, while he was asleep in Gandhipuram.

Heavy rains also pounded the Nilgiris triggering mud slips, tree falls and road breaches in multiple spots. The NMR train service was suspended once again on Thursday. Following heavy rains, schools in Coimbatore and as well as colleges in the Nilgiris were declared a holiday on Thursday. Meanwhile, a 55-year old farmer from Theppampatti village near Andipatti in Theni district was washed away in a flash flood on Wednesday evening.

The deceased victim was identified as V Murugan, sources said. The victim along with three others crossed a stream (odai) at the village to a farm. While others managed to survive, Murugan was pulled into the water. The victim’s body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday.