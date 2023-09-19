Rainfall expected in several parts of Chennai for next two days

CHENNAI: With light to moderate Northwesterlies and Westerlies prevailing, the widespread scattered rains over several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts are expected for the next two days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning was experienced at one or two places on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday, stated that rainfall occured over most places over South Tamil Nadu and at many places over North Tamil Nadu.

Due to moderate to heavy rains for the past few days, the actual rainfall has been at least 6 percent more than the normal average rainfall.

During the Southwest Monsoon Rainfall, from June until Tuesday, a total of 297.1 mm of rainfall has been reported in the State, against the normal average rainfall of 281.5 mm of rainfall.

Chennai has received a total of 73 percent excess rainfall since June during the Southwest Monsoon Rainfall, with 668.9 mm of rainfall against the normal average rainfall of 386.8 mm of rainfall.

On Tuesday, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, and Tirupattur received more than 5 mm of rainfall.

For the next 48 hours, while several parts of the State are likely to receive scattered rainfall, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in the city.

Light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm - lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26 degree Celsius in Chennai.