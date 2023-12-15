Rainfall activity likely to occur over south and north TN for next few days

CHENNAI: As Chennai city returns back to normalcy after the cyclone Michaung caused inundation, several parts of the city experienced mild showers on Friday. The rain is likely to continue over coastal districts for the next two days. The meteorological department issued an orange alert for four districts of Tamil predicting very heavy rainfall.

Several areas including Tondiarpet, Velachery, Madipakkam, Ekkatuthangal, Arumbakkam, Egmore, Mount Road, Kolathur, Manali and Guindy received light to moderate rain on Friday. However, the sudden downpour affected the normal life of the public, where water logging was witnessed in interior roads and a few subways in the city.

"As cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Sivagangai on Dec 16" said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

On December 17, coastal districts such as Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari will receive very heavy rain.

At least 15 districts have got a yellow alert - Villupuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Tenkasi.

These districts might receive heavy rain till December 19. The department stated that south and north Tamil Nadu will witness the rainfall activity in the coming days.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition would be partly cloudy. Some areas are expected to receive moderate showers for the next two days," added the official. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected over 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

The weather officials advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 18. Squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevailing over southwest bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu coasts, gulf of Mannar and adjoining comorin area.

"With moderate rains received over parts of Chennai. The intermittent spell is likely to continue across the city. Mostly light to moderate rains, at times heavy spells. The delta districts might receive heavy rain in the evening hours," said K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger.

According to RMC rainfall data, during the Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu received a 6 percent deficit after getting 385 mm against the usual rainfall of 406 mm. However, Chennai recorded 43 percent excess rainfall of 1079 mm against the average rainfall of 754 mm from Oct 1 to Dec 15.