Rainfall activity likely to occur over delta and south TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday forecast moderate showers over a few areas in delta and southern districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to easterlies. As the minimum temperature to drop in the isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, ground frost is likely to occur in The Nilgiris district during the night times.

A trough in easterlies from South interior Karnataka to Central Chhattisgarh now run from South interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha across North Interior Karnataka and Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Also, a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean persists and now seen at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over delta and south Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai for the next 48 hours. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state in the coming days.

The weather department has issued mist / haze warning for isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu as the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to reduce due to easterlies. For Chennai and suburbs, the temperature is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days.

Commenting on the weather in Tamil Nadu, an independent weather blogger in the city stated that mild showers is expected over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, while light rain may happen in some areas of south Tamil Nadu.