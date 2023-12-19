Rainfall activity is likely to be reduced in four districts of TN

CHENNAI: After extremely heavy rain lashed Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu for the last two days, the rainfall activity is likely to be reduced gradually from Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday.

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area there were widespread spells over four districts of south Tamil Nadu. However, as the cyclonic circulation weakens over the sea the intensity of rainfall activity is likely to gradually decrease. The southern part is expected to receive light to moderate rain due to increase in moisture level, " P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, RMC told DT Next.

The weather officer further mentioned that there is no forecast on system formation over the sea for the next five days. Mild showers are likely to occur over some areas in north and south Tamil Nadu in the coming days due to easterlies.

Meanwhile, the department stated due to the climate change, the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming years during the northeast monsoon seasons

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John commented that the circulation which gave historic rainfall over Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts has been relieved from the intense spells.

According to RMC, during the northeast monsoon from Oct 1 to Dec 19, Tamil Nadu received 449 mm which is 7 percent more rainfall against the average spell of 420 mm.

Tirunelveli district recorded 151 percent excess rainfall of 1,211 mm against 483 mm monsoon rainfall. Followed by Kanyakumari with 1,050 mm that is 103 percent, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi 92 percent and 81 percent more rainfall with 809 mm of rainfall each.