Rain, thunderstorms likely across TN in coming days

According to the RMC, a feeble trough running along and off the TN coast persists at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at one or two places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal till August 31.

From September 1-3, isolated places in North Coastal TN, Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. The rest of TN is expected to receive light isolated showers during the period.