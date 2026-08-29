Rain, thunderstorms likely across TN in coming days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, over several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next few days. Rainfall is expected to intensify slightly from September 1, with winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in some areas.
According to the RMC, a feeble trough running along and off the TN coast persists at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at one or two places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal till August 31.
From September 1-3, isolated places in North Coastal TN, Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. The rest of TN is expected to receive light isolated showers during the period.
Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are likely to remain uncomfortable. Maximum temperatures may stay 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in a few pockets of TN, Puducherry and Karaikal till September 2, while remaining near normal elsewhere in Tamil Nadu.
In Chennai, the RMC has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the evening and night on August 30. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.