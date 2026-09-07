Rain, strong winds devastate banana plantation in Thanjavur

After the devastation, farmers were seen removing the bananas from the damaged plantains on Monday (September 7).

According to sources, there was sudden rain coupled with strong winds at Sathanur, Vadugakudi, Achanur, Valappakudi and the adjacent villages near Tiruvaiyaru late Sunday (September 6) evening.

This resulted in electric poles being uprooted and wires getting snapped. This also led to traffic disruption during the night hours on Valappakudi Main Road.