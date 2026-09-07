Rain, strong winds devastate banana plantation in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Sudden rain coupled with strong winds destroyed banana plantations on around 50 acres in a few villages near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur.
After the devastation, farmers were seen removing the bananas from the damaged plantains on Monday (September 7).
According to sources, there was sudden rain coupled with strong winds at Sathanur, Vadugakudi, Achanur, Valappakudi and the adjacent villages near Tiruvaiyaru late Sunday (September 6) evening.
This resulted in electric poles being uprooted and wires getting snapped. This also led to traffic disruption during the night hours on Valappakudi Main Road.
The gusty winds also damaged banana plantations cultivated in an area of 50 acres in the villages, which were ready for harvest within 30 days.
According to the farmers, there was rain and strong winds for more than an hour on Sunday evening, which damaged the crops which were getting ready for harvest.
They said that there were more than 50,000 banana plants either uprooted or damaged.
The farmers also said that they had spent up to Rs 1 lakh per acre and they have to spend at least Rs 5,000 per acre to remove the damaged plantation.
They said that the banana crops in these areas were ready for the upcoming Ayudha Pooja, but they have lost it all.
They demanded that the district administration depute officials immediately to assess the damage and recommend proper compensation.