Rain monitoring panel on high alert despite less rain in central region

TIRUCHY: Despite mild shower across the central region of the State on Tuesday, flood prevention activities took place in full swing across the region and the respective monitoring officers visited the spots and ensured proper arrangements to face the northeast monsoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, Tiruchy district received an average rainfall of just 17 mm with the maximum rainfall at Sirugudi at 50.8 mm.

In Mayiladuthurai the average rainfall was 27.95 mm with a maximum of 36.6 mm rainfall at Sembanarkoil. Tiruvarur received an average rainfall of 15.95 mm with a maximum rainfall of 57 mm at Muthupettai and similar was the data from districts such as Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

Though there was a lesser spell of rain in the region, the flood prevention activities were on top gear and the respective monitoring officers visited the spot and instructed proper arrangements to face the NE monsoon rains.

As a red alert has been issued across several districts across the state and Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in the central region, the officials swung into action to accelerate the flood prevention activities. In Nagapattinam, the Monitoring officer A Annadurai along with the district collector P Akash inspected low-lying areas at Thirumarugal and Thittachery and inspected the free flow of water in the storm water drains of Thenpidagai, Pallavaical and asked to remove the vegetation at Kaduvaiyaru in Keezhvelur panchayat.

In Tiruchy, the monitoring officer V Vishnu along with the district collector M Pradeep Kumar inspected the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu).

He instructed the PWD officials to constantly monitor the regulator to avert any untoward incidents.

The district collector also issued strict warnings against those who spread false information about the flooding in the district.

Similarly, the Ariyalur district monitoring officer M Vijayalakshmi along with the district Collector P Rathnasamy visited Thirumanur and V-Kaikatti and inspected the flow of water in the Pullambadi canal and asked the officials to ensure free flow during the monsoon days.