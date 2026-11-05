Rain may play spoilsport on Deepavali in Chennai, neighbourhood: Weather dept

CHENNAI: In what could come as a dampener for thousands of people gearing up to burst crackers during the Deepavali weekend, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and several other districts are likely to get moderate rain at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning, and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the easterly winds and moisture are expected to bring widespread heavy rain next weekend (November 14 or 15), too.
VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the RMC, told DT Next that easterly winds and moisture are expected to bring rainfall. "We are expecting widespread rain in Chennai and its neighbourhoods by November 14. Except on November 8, light to moderate rain may occur at some places in the city," he said.
According to RMC data, in the northeast monsoon period between October 1 and November 5, the State recorded a surplus rainfall of 10 per cent, at 231.5 mm against the normal 211 mm.
Moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places, is likely over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
Heavy rain is likely over Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai districts on Friday. Heavy rain will continue in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts on Saturday.
On Sunday, moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Erode, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts, and Puducherry.