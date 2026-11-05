Rain may play spoilsport on Deepavali in Chennai, neighbourhood: Weather dept

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the easterly winds and moisture are expected to bring widespread heavy rain next weekend (November 14 or 15), too.

VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the RMC, told DT Next that easterly winds and moisture are expected to bring rainfall. "We are expecting widespread rain in Chennai and its neighbourhoods by November 14. Except on November 8, light to moderate rain may occur at some places in the city," he said.

According to RMC data, in the northeast monsoon period between October 1 and November 5, the State recorded a surplus rainfall of 10 per cent, at 231.5 mm against the normal 211 mm.