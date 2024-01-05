Begin typing your search...

Rain likely in several TN districts for the next 3 hours: RMC

There is a possiblity of moderate rainfall in several districts in the State for the next three hours

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jan 2024 2:25 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-05 02:34:16.0  )
Rain likely in several TN districts for the next 3 hours: RMC
X

Representative Image (Photo: Justin Geroge)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meterorological Centre (RMC) on Friday forecasted moderate rainfall in several districts in the State for the next three hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Erode, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Chennai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Karur, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu are likely to recieve rain.

Tamil NaduTamil Nadu RainsTamil Nadu Rains 2024Rain in Tamil NaduTN RainsTNRegional Meteorological CentreRegional Meteorological Centre ChennaiRMCRMC ChennaiRainfall
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X