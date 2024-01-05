Rain likely in several TN districts for the next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meterorological Centre (RMC) on Friday forecasted moderate rainfall in several districts in the State for the next three hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Erode, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Chennai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Karur, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu are likely to recieve rain.