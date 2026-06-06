Rain likely in nine Tamil Nadu districts till 4 pm today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in nine districts of Tamil Nadu till 4 pm on Saturday 6th June 2026.
According to the weather department, rain is likely at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar districts.
The RMC said thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the rainfall in these districts and advised people to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.
The weather system is expected to bring light to moderate showers at isolated locations across the districts during the afternoon hours.
Earlier, the weather department had stated that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.
Several parts of the State have been witnessing intermittent rainfall in recent days under the influence of prevailing weather conditions.
Officials said weather conditions are being monitored continuously and updated forecasts will be issued based on developments.
The RMC has advised residents in the affected districts to stay alert for possible thunderstorms and lightning during the forecast period.