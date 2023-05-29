Begin typing your search...
Rain likely in 9 dists of TN for next 3 hrs: Met
The Meteorological centre has also stated that there is a possibility of rain in few places on May 31 and June 1
CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted the possibility of light rain in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.
Accordingly, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 9 districts namely Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.
The Meteorological centre has also stated that there is a possibility of rain in few places on May 31 and June 1 due to the low atmospheric circulation and convection prevailing over Tamil Nadu.
Next Story