Rain likely in 9 dists of TN for next 3 hrs: Met

The Meteorological centre has also stated that there is a possibility of rain in few places on May 31 and June 1

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2023 3:12 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-29 03:13:18.0  )
Rain likely in 9 dists of TN for next 3 hrs: Met
CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted the possibility of light rain in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 9 districts namely Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

The Meteorological centre has also stated that there is a possibility of rain in few places on May 31 and June 1 due to the low atmospheric circulation and convection prevailing over Tamil Nadu.

Online Desk

