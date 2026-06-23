Rain likely in 9 districts till 7 PM on June 23

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely in nine districts of Tamil Nadu until 7 PM today, according to Daily Thanthi.
The districts expected to receive rainfall are Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. An atmospheric circulation persisting at a height of about 5.8 km over the Lakshadweep region and adjoining areas is influencing the weather conditions over the region.
Due to this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at one or two places across Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has also stated that moderate rain with thunder, lightning and strong winds may occur at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, northern Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Officials further said that rain activity is likely in isolated pockets, with mild thunder and lightning accompanying the showers in the mentioned districts until 7 PM today.