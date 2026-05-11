Rain likely in 7 Tamil Nadu districts till 1 pm

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast heavy rain in Delta and coastal districts on May 12, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify over north coastal districts, including Chennai, from May 13.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of north and western Tamil Nadu on May 14 and 15, including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Erode, Salem and Nilgiris, Namakkal, Madurai, Theni, Tiruchy.