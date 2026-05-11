Rain likely in 7 Tamil Nadu districts till 1 pm

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that seven districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 1 pm today (May 11), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Districts likely to receive rain till 1 pm include Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirupur and Virudhunagar.
The weather department said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in a few Tamil Nadu districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast heavy rain in Delta and coastal districts on May 12, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify over north coastal districts, including Chennai, from May 13.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of north and western Tamil Nadu on May 14 and 15, including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Erode, Salem and Nilgiris, Namakkal, Madurai, Theni, Tiruchy.