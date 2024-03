Rain lashes several parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi have been experiencing light rainfall since early morning on Friday.

Various places includes Tirunelveli Junction, Vannarapettai, Palayamkottai, Melapalayam, Thachanallur have been receiving widespread downpour providing solace from extreme heat.

Nanguneri, Manjolai, Nalumukku and Kakkachi areas also have received light rainfall since morning and Papanasam, Servalar dam, Moolakaraipatti, Kalakad, Okkaraipatti have experienced rainfall since Thursday.

The maximum rainfall received was 36 mm in Nalumukku, 9 mm in Nanguneri , 8 mm in Servalar and Manjolai, Kakkachi, Papanasam and Moolakaraipatti received 2 mm, added a report by Daily Thanthi.

Arumuganeri, Kayalpattinam and its surrounding areas in Thoothukudi also experienced heavy rainfall since today morning.