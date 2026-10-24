Rain in Kancheepuram collapses wall, traps family of 3; all rescued

CHENNAI: Three of a family were trapped under the debris after a wall of their house collapsed due to continuous heavy rain in Kancheepuram on Thursday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and safely rescued the father, mother and son.
Kancheepuram has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. Following the persistent rain, a wall of a house on Thumbavanam Street, within the Kancheepuram Corporation limits, suddenly collapsed on Thursday night.
Muralidharan (65), his wife Kousalya (61) and their son Deenadhayalan (38), who were inside the house, got trapped under the debris and were unable to come out. Neighbours immediately rushed to their assistance and attempted to rescue them.
However, they were unable to bring the three out and alerted the Kancheepuram Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters arrived at the spot and carried out the rescue operations. They safely brought all three family members out of the damaged house.
The timely intervention of the fire and rescue personnel helped prevent a major tragedy, bringing relief to the family and residents.