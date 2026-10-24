Rain in Kancheepuram collapses wall, traps family of 3; all rescued

Kancheepuram has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. Following the persistent rain, a wall of a house on Thumbavanam Street, within the Kancheepuram Corporation limits, suddenly collapsed on Thursday night.

Muralidharan (65), his wife Kousalya (61) and their son Deenadhayalan (38), who were inside the house, got trapped under the debris and were unable to come out. Neighbours immediately rushed to their assistance and attempted to rescue them.