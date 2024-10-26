Rain holiday declared for schools in these four TN districts on 26.10.2024

CHENNAI: In the light of heavy rainfall warning, a holiday has been declared for schools in four districts of Tamil Nadu today (October 26).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the collectors of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi have announced a regular week holiday for all schools in the districts and ordered not to conduct any special classes.

Similarly, in Theni, a rain holiday has been declared for government, government-aided, private and matriculation schools today.

In Madurai, District Collector M S Sangeetha has ordered schools in the Madurai East and Madurai North taluks to remain closed today due to heavy rains in the region, the report added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast the possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and heavy rain at one or two places in 9 districts namely Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar today.