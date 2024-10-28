Rain-hit Madurai back to normal after restoration works: Minister Nehru

MADURAI: As the restoration works were taken up on a war footing by the district administration, stagnant rain water in the wake of the recent heavy downpour in parts of Madurai have completely drained away from various residential localities in the city.

Now, Madurai is back to normal within twenty fours after the restoration work, KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, said after inspecting rain-hit areas on Sunday.

Earlier, the Minister inspected Kattabomman Nagar in Sellur, Mahalakshmi Nagar and Tamil Nagar in Madurai.

Sellur and its surrounding areas were the worst hit in the downpour that caused inundation in some localities.

“With the active participation of corporation authorities and PWD, a temporary channel was created to drain flood waters from Sellur,” Nehru said. After inspecting, the Minister said a permanent solution would be found for rain related issues and to prevent waterlogging.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha was asked to submit a detailed project report with works estimated to carry out. Taking a nod from Chief Minister MK Stalin, new development projects would be taken up for a permanent solution.

Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Information and Technology Minister PTR Palanilvel Thiaga Rajan, Monitoring Officer Arun Thamburaj, Director of Municipal Administration S Sivarasu, Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar, Madurai North MLA G Thalapathy, Sholavandan MLA A Venkatesan, Madurai South MLA M Boominathan and others accompanied, sources said.