The State received 20% less rainfall than normal between June and November, and 22 districts recorded below-normal rainfall.

The government is also concerned about the declining water levels in dams and reservoirs across the State. "Water level in dams located in catchment areas has declined by 32.9%, while around 73% of the reservoirs have storage levels at 50% or below," the government said.

It also pointed out that the area under crop cultivation had declined by 18.4% compared with the corresponding period last year.