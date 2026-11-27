CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has chalked out a six-point strategy to address the implications of deficient rainfall across the State and tackle the emerging drought-like situation.
The State received 20% less rainfall than normal between June and November, and 22 districts recorded below-normal rainfall.
The government is also concerned about the declining water levels in dams and reservoirs across the State. "Water level in dams located in catchment areas has declined by 32.9%, while around 73% of the reservoirs have storage levels at 50% or below," the government said.
It also pointed out that the area under crop cultivation had declined by 18.4% compared with the corresponding period last year.
Considering the situation, the Chief Minister announced that crop damage enumeration would commence immediately in areas where damage was 33% or more. "Once the enumeration process is completed, eligible farmers will receive relief assistance," he said.
In a statement issued after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, the government said special camps and intensive awareness programmes should be conducted to ensure that all eligible farmers were enrolled under the crop insurance scheme.
Teams comprising ministers and officials would conduct field inspections in districts that received deficient rainfall and submit reports to the government. Monitoring officers appointed for the respective districts were also directed to assess the situation and submit detailed reports, a statement said.
The Chief Minister instructed district collectors to closely monitor the impact of the monsoon, crop damage and the requirements of farmers.
The government has also directed the departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer.
To address the anticipated shortage of fodder for livestock, the government has allocated Rs 13.26 crore towards subsidies and enhancing fodder production.