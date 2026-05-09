Rain cools Chennai; heavier spells likely across Tamil Nadu till May 15

According to the RMC, light to moderate rainfall continued across several districts on Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall reported in parts of south and Delta districts. Oothu in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall at 168 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

The RMC has forecast light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at many places over south Tamil Nadu and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi. Chennai is likely to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning.

On May 11, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while heavy rain has been forecast in Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts. On May 12, heavy rainfall is likely in the Delta and coastal districts, including Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.