Rain cools Chennai; heavier spells likely across Tamil Nadu till May 15

CHENNAI: Offering a much-needed relief to residents across the city and State after days of intense summer heat, an upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal and the Kanniyakumari sea region brought widespread rainfall on Saturday.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall with intensity ranging from light to heavy and even very heavy is likely in different parts of the State till May 15.
Several parts of Chennai recorded showers since the early hours of Saturday. Madhavaram, RA Puram, Vadapalani, Perambur, and Nungambakkam recorded 2 cm of rainfall while Wimco Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Meenambakkam, and Anna Nagar received 1 cm. Light rain was also reported from Egmore, Vepery, T Nagar, Purasaiwalkam, and other parts of central Chennai.
According to the RMC, light to moderate rainfall continued across several districts on Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall reported in parts of south and Delta districts. Oothu in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall at 168 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday.
The RMC has forecast light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at many places over south Tamil Nadu and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi. Chennai is likely to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning.
On May 11, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while heavy rain has been forecast in Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts. On May 12, heavy rainfall is likely in the Delta and coastal districts, including Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.
Rainfall is expected to intensify further from May 13 over north coastal districts. Heavy rain has been forecast in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal.
On May 14, the RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, while Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, and Vellore are likely to receive heavy rainfall.
On May 15, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Erode, the Nilgiris, and Salem, while Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, and Namakkal may receive heavy rain.