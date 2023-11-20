Rain brings respite from heat to residents of Nellai, Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Several districts in the southern part of the state experienced rainfall since Saturday night, bringing solace to the people from the extreme heat.

The monsoon weather brought rain in parts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. However, incessant rains in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts witnessed affected normal life, sources said. Many low lying areas in both the districts were inundated, affecting the flow of vehicular traffic.

Salt pans in the parts of Thoothukudi remain waterlogged following the downpour. Though the annual production of salt came to a halt last month due to the onset of the Northeast monsoon, the water stagnation in salt pans still remains a concern, ARAS Dhanabalan, former secretary of the Thoothukudi Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association said, adding that there could be a delay in production in the next season.