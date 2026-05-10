Rain boost for summer crops, Delta farmers cheer

The urban areas in Tiruchy also received widespread rainfall, with water stagnating in several places, causing inconvenience to motorists.

In the meantime, the Mayiladuthurai district received heavy rainfall throughout the day, with Mayiladuthurai town receiving 2.3 cm of rainfall. Similarly, Nagapattinam town received 2.12 cm of rainfall, while Tirumayam and Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district received 2.5 cm and 2 cm of rainfall, respectively. And Kudavasal in Tiruvarur received the maximum rainfall in the district with 2.34 cm.

The farmers heaved a sigh of relief, stating that the timely rain would be beneficial for the standing summer crops. In some places, the farmers had already completed the summer paddy cultivation, and in other regions, cultivation of the manavari crops like pulses, peanuts and maize had started.