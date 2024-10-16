Rain and thunderstorms likely in Chennai, nearby districts upto 1 pm on Oct 16

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for rain in several districts across Tamil Nadu upto 1 pm.

Light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain are expected in isolated areas across the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore today (October 16).

Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in isolated locations across Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar districts.

Authorities have warned of potential waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas, which may affect traffic. Minor damage could also occur due to unsecured structures, and residents are advised to exercise caution.

While the IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu with warnings for "very heavy rainfall" on October 17 and 18, the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17 morning, said Ronanki Kurmanath, MD, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

He added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places in the South Coast and Rayalaseema, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some areas.

Considering the movement of the depression, Chennai-based weather bloggers said extremely heavy rains were unlikely in Chennai and and its neighbouring districts but cautioned public to be prepared for moderate to heavy rains.